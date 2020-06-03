43213 RIBBONCREST TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Immediate Delivery- First Time offered for lease- Terrific end townhouse. Fenced in yard complete with a patio. Fresh paint- ready for move in. Three level, 4 bedroom with 2/2 baths. Shows great. Lots of easy care hardwoods throughout the home. Kitchen complete with granite and stainless steel appliances. Come take a look! Large Master bedroom with luxurious spa like bath with separate soaking tub and separate shower. Everything is right here. Backs up to common area close to everything Ashburn!