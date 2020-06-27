43190 HUNT MANOR COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Smart, Stylish, Well Maintained Ashburn Farm home FOR RENT. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a fully finished basement with recreation room, bonus room and full bathroom. Kitchen redesigned with custom cabinets, island, touchless faucet, gas stove top and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, custom bar, natural hardwoods - full of natural light. The exterior offers a fenced yard with deck and swing set. Rent Includes Lawncare and Property Management Services! Find everything you need in a short distance to this lovely home - shopping, schools, restaurants and more. HOA Amenities include pools, tot lots, basketball and tennis courts. Conveniently located .5 mile from 267.