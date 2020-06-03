All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

43131 GATWICK SQUARE

43131 Gatwick Square · No Longer Available
Location

43131 Gatwick Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming townhome located in the desirable Ashburn Farm. Property features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island, and plenty of room for table space. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Luxurious master bath with double vanities, soaking tub, and shower. Lower level features gas fireplace, which is perfect for rainy evenings. Lower level aux room could be used as den/bedroom. Oversized deck and fully fenced in yard is ideal for entertaining. Wonderful Ashburn Farm community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43131 GATWICK SQUARE have any available units?
43131 GATWICK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43131 GATWICK SQUARE have?
Some of 43131 GATWICK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43131 GATWICK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43131 GATWICK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43131 GATWICK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43131 GATWICK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43131 GATWICK SQUARE offer parking?
No, 43131 GATWICK SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 43131 GATWICK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43131 GATWICK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43131 GATWICK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43131 GATWICK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43131 GATWICK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43131 GATWICK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43131 GATWICK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43131 GATWICK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43131 GATWICK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43131 GATWICK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
