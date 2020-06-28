All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

21784 JARVIS SQUARE

21784 Jarvis Square · No Longer Available
Location

21784 Jarvis Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Luxury Townhouse in highly sought after Parkside at Ashburn available now. This fantastic property comes with a 2 car garage, high ceilings, washer dryer in unit, gas cooking, wood floors, designer lighting throughout. The entrance/foyer and garage entry are on the main entry level that also has a study/den area, with a coat closet, leading to the second floor. A beautifully furnished living room welcomes with a smart tv, gas fireplace, kitchen and dining area opens up to a spacious deck through sliding doors. The third level has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is ensuite. Bedroom 1 with an ensuite bathroom also has a walk in closet. Bedroom 2 is right next to the hallway bathroom and has mirrored closet. Both bathrooms have been fitted with upgraded showers and fixtures. There is also a washer dryer on this level for convenience. The community features a lounge/party room, swimming pool, basketball courts, picnic areas and more and is secured by gates and surveillance. Please see attached document for rental options to include furniture, utilities and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21784 JARVIS SQUARE have any available units?
21784 JARVIS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21784 JARVIS SQUARE have?
Some of 21784 JARVIS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21784 JARVIS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21784 JARVIS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21784 JARVIS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21784 JARVIS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21784 JARVIS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21784 JARVIS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21784 JARVIS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21784 JARVIS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21784 JARVIS SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21784 JARVIS SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21784 JARVIS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21784 JARVIS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21784 JARVIS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21784 JARVIS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21784 JARVIS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21784 JARVIS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

