21784 JARVIS SQUARE

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Luxury Townhouse in highly sought after Parkside at Ashburn available now. This fantastic property comes with a 2 car garage, high ceilings, washer dryer in unit, gas cooking, wood floors, designer lighting throughout. The entrance/foyer and garage entry are on the main entry level that also has a study/den area, with a coat closet, leading to the second floor. A beautifully furnished living room welcomes with a smart tv, gas fireplace, kitchen and dining area opens up to a spacious deck through sliding doors. The third level has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is ensuite. Bedroom 1 with an ensuite bathroom also has a walk in closet. Bedroom 2 is right next to the hallway bathroom and has mirrored closet. Both bathrooms have been fitted with upgraded showers and fixtures. There is also a washer dryer on this level for convenience. The community features a lounge/party room, swimming pool, basketball courts, picnic areas and more and is secured by gates and surveillance. Please see attached document for rental options to include furniture, utilities and more.