Ashburn, VA
21752 ASCOT COURT
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:06 PM

21752 ASCOT COURT

21752 Ascot Court · No Longer Available
Location

21752 Ascot Court, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse convenient to Dulles Airport area. Kitchen has gas range and granite counter and island. Bedroom and full bath on ground level. Dual bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms on 2nd Upper Level. Great community center with pool and gym. Living room area has great light from two windows. Ascot Terrace is for garage access only. Park on Amberly Terrace by the mailboxes and walk to front door through the courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21752 ASCOT COURT have any available units?
21752 ASCOT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21752 ASCOT COURT have?
Some of 21752 ASCOT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21752 ASCOT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21752 ASCOT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21752 ASCOT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21752 ASCOT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21752 ASCOT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21752 ASCOT COURT offers parking.
Does 21752 ASCOT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21752 ASCOT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21752 ASCOT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 21752 ASCOT COURT has a pool.
Does 21752 ASCOT COURT have accessible units?
No, 21752 ASCOT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21752 ASCOT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21752 ASCOT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21752 ASCOT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21752 ASCOT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
