Recently Refreshed with New Paint and New Carpet! Great 4BR, 2.5BA. Home located in quiet neighborhood near Ryan Park, Loudoun Station and the Dulles Greenway for easy commutes and shopping. Bright and Open Floor plan, with large master suite. Home is move-in ready and waiting for you to call it home!