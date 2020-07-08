All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE

21312 Lord Nelson Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21312 Lord Nelson Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful furnished great 1 bedroom 1 full bath lower level of a townhouse with separate entrance through the gated back yard. Perfectly situated in Ashburn Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE have any available units?
21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE offer parking?
No, 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21312 LORD NELSON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

