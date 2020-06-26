All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE

21274 Park Grove Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21274 Park Grove Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN NOW! MUST SEE FANTASTIC 3200+FT END-UNIT, COMMUTER DREAM HOME IN SLEEPY, WELL KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD OF STONEGATE! Walk to W&OD Trail, Top Schools, Redskins Training Site, 5 Mins to Fine Dining and Entertainment at One Loudoun and Landsdown. GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SHINY HARDWOODS MAIN! SPECTACULAR DECK/PATIO WITH VIEW OF NATURE AREA! Master with Tray Ceiling, Soaking Tub/Separate Shower/Water Closet. Laundry Bedroom Level with Built-in Cabinets. WALKOUT Lower Level Fully Finished with Rec Room, Full Bath and Den/Study/Library! Near Nokes Blvd and Rt. 28, Easy access to Dulles Shopping, Dulles Toll Road, Minutes to Airport, Reston Town Center, Great Commute to Tysons/McLean! Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE have any available units?
21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE have?
Some of 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America