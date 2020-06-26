21274 PARK GROVE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN NOW! MUST SEE FANTASTIC 3200+FT END-UNIT, COMMUTER DREAM HOME IN SLEEPY, WELL KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD OF STONEGATE! Walk to W&OD Trail, Top Schools, Redskins Training Site, 5 Mins to Fine Dining and Entertainment at One Loudoun and Landsdown. GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SHINY HARDWOODS MAIN! SPECTACULAR DECK/PATIO WITH VIEW OF NATURE AREA! Master with Tray Ceiling, Soaking Tub/Separate Shower/Water Closet. Laundry Bedroom Level with Built-in Cabinets. WALKOUT Lower Level Fully Finished with Rec Room, Full Bath and Den/Study/Library! Near Nokes Blvd and Rt. 28, Easy access to Dulles Shopping, Dulles Toll Road, Minutes to Airport, Reston Town Center, Great Commute to Tysons/McLean! Sorry NO PETS.