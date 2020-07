21264 PARK GROVE TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

LARGE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH OVER 3,200 SQFT LOCATED ACROSS FROM TOT LOTS*BACKS TO TREES & OPEN AREA FOR PRIVACY*3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS & 2 CAR GARAGE*GOURMET KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & HARDWOOD FLOORS*SEPARATE BREAKFAST AREA WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS*LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS & WALL MOUNTED FLAT SCREEN TV*MASTER BEDROOM WITH TRAY CEILING, SITTING ROOM & 2 WALK IN CLOSETS*LUXURY MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER & 2 PERSON SOAKING TUB*WASHER & DRYER ON UPPER LEVEL*OPEN REC RM & FULL BATH ON LOWER LEVEL*WALK OUT TO OPEN REAR YARD BACKING TO TREES*SOME FURNITURE WILL STAY WITH THE HOUSE*