Ashburn, VA
21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:53 AM

21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE

21067 Pickerelweed Terrace · No Longer Available
Ashburn
Ashburn Village
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

21067 Pickerelweed Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained 3 level townhouse in the heart of Ashburn Village. Ashburn Sports Pavilion included in rent. Main level includes Family room open to eat in kitchen that walks out to a fully fenced back yard. Owners bdrm & 2nd family room/office on the second level. Third level w/ 2 large bedrooms that are adjoined by a full bath. Conveniently located near WO&D Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have any available units?
21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have?
Some of 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE offer parking?
No, 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
