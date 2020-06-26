21067 Pickerelweed Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained 3 level townhouse in the heart of Ashburn Village. Ashburn Sports Pavilion included in rent. Main level includes Family room open to eat in kitchen that walks out to a fully fenced back yard. Owners bdrm & 2nd family room/office on the second level. Third level w/ 2 large bedrooms that are adjoined by a full bath. Conveniently located near WO&D Trail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have any available units?
21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have?
Some of 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.