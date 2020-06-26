21067 PICKERELWEED TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained 3 level townhouse in the heart of Ashburn Village. Ashburn Sports Pavilion included in rent. Main level includes Family room open to eat in kitchen that walks out to a fully fenced back yard. Owners bdrm & 2nd family room/office on the second level. Third level w/ 2 large bedrooms that are adjoined by a full bath. Conveniently located near WO&D Trail.