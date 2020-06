Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous Ashburn Village carriage home offering over 2200 SQ Ft! Property features 4 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious floor plan with separate living and dining areas. The kitchen features granite countertops, kitchen island, and plenty of counter space for meal preparation. The cozy gas fireplace in family room is perfect for movie nights. Fully fenced in backyard with patio is ideal for BBQS. Wonderful Ashburn Village amenities.