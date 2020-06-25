All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20918 ADAMS MILL PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20918 ADAMS MILL PL
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:14 PM

20918 ADAMS MILL PL

20918 Adams Mill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20918 Adams Mill Place, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare opportunity to rent in Del Webb 55+ community! Beautiful Somerset with loft*2 car garage*main level master suite + second bedroom & full bath*library & laundry on main level*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters,stainless steel appliances, & upgraded cabinets*Family room with soaring ceiling opens to stone patio & common area w/trees*Hardwood floors on most of the main level*upper level loft/family room, large bedroom, & full bath*Handicap accessible* Smokers are not allowed. One small dog allowed with $!,000. pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20918 ADAMS MILL PL have any available units?
20918 ADAMS MILL PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20918 ADAMS MILL PL have?
Some of 20918 ADAMS MILL PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20918 ADAMS MILL PL currently offering any rent specials?
20918 ADAMS MILL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20918 ADAMS MILL PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 20918 ADAMS MILL PL is pet friendly.
Does 20918 ADAMS MILL PL offer parking?
Yes, 20918 ADAMS MILL PL offers parking.
Does 20918 ADAMS MILL PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20918 ADAMS MILL PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20918 ADAMS MILL PL have a pool?
No, 20918 ADAMS MILL PL does not have a pool.
Does 20918 ADAMS MILL PL have accessible units?
Yes, 20918 ADAMS MILL PL has accessible units.
Does 20918 ADAMS MILL PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20918 ADAMS MILL PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 20918 ADAMS MILL PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 20918 ADAMS MILL PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America