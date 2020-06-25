20918 ADAMS MILL PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare opportunity to rent in Del Webb 55+ community! Beautiful Somerset with loft*2 car garage*main level master suite + second bedroom & full bath*library & laundry on main level*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters,stainless steel appliances, & upgraded cabinets*Family room with soaring ceiling opens to stone patio & common area w/trees*Hardwood floors on most of the main level*upper level loft/family room, large bedroom, & full bath*Handicap accessible* Smokers are not allowed. One small dog allowed with $!,000. pet deposit