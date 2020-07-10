All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20780 EXCHANGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20780 EXCHANGE STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

20780 EXCHANGE STREET

20780 Exchange Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20780 Exchange Street, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have any available units?
20780 EXCHANGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 20780 EXCHANGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20780 EXCHANGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20780 EXCHANGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET offer parking?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have a pool?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with GymAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America