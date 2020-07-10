Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20780 EXCHANGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20780 EXCHANGE STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20780 EXCHANGE STREET
20780 Exchange Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
20780 Exchange Street, Ashburn, VA 20147
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have any available units?
20780 EXCHANGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ashburn, VA
.
Is 20780 EXCHANGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20780 EXCHANGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20780 EXCHANGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ashburn
.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET offer parking?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have a pool?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20780 EXCHANGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 20780 EXCHANGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Similar Pages
Ashburn 1 Bedrooms
Ashburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with Gym
Ashburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ashburn Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America