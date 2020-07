Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious and bright like new 1650 sq. ft. 2BR/2BA condo in fantastic 55+ Community of Potomac Green. Huge LR/DR combo (great room) with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances & granite counters, large master suite with walk-in closet and large bath with shower. Covered parking, extra storage, balcony and all the amenities of Potomac Green just moments from your front door.