Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher clubhouse media room ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse media room

Very Nice Home: beautiful 5 BR, 5.5 BA, 3 Car Winchester Home. Sought after ONE LOUDOUN near the new Town Center, movie theater, restaurants, parks, and community center all within walking distance. MAIN LEVEL BR, FULL BA and a DECK OFF THE FR. No tenants cost 4 trash/Outside upkeep. Open Floor plan. large kit and kit island. Butler/wait area. Wide stairs. Current tenants are in process of moving out. The house will be completely cleaned .