20515 Little Creek Ter Unit 103

20515 Little Creek Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20515 Little Creek Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful first floor condo is fully furnished for an easy move-in. While age restricted, only one resident has to be 55 or over. Well appointed unit with upscale touches including crown molding and wainscoting. If you love an active lifestyle, this community has everything you need. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts, gated entry and more. One assigned covered parking space. Located close enough to bike to dining and shopping at Ashburn Shopping Plaza.

6-24 month lease terms considered; rent premium for leases less than 12 months.

Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

