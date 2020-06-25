20515 Little Creek Ter Unit 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful first floor condo is fully furnished for an easy move-in. While age restricted, only one resident has to be 55 or over. Well appointed unit with upscale touches including crown molding and wainscoting. If you love an active lifestyle, this community has everything you need. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts, gated entry and more. One assigned covered parking space. Located close enough to bike to dining and shopping at Ashburn Shopping Plaza.



6-24 month lease terms considered; rent premium for leases less than 12 months.



Pets ok with owner approval.