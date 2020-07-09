All apartments in Ashburn
20431 SCIOTO TERRACE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

20431 SCIOTO TERRACE

20431 Scioto Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20431 Scioto Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION! GORGEOUS, PRIVATE & RENOVATED END UNIT PROPERTY with private side entry! Bright and airy townhouse renovated within last year...new flooring and paint throughout! 2 large bedrooms upstairs with the option of a bedroom on the lower level or office with french doors. Views from every room and filled with lots of natural light! Beautiful deck off the spacious kitchen to enjoy your morning coffee or the perfect place to grill a delicious dinner! Attached one car garage! Close to shopping and access to all the wonderful community amenities for a one-time buy in fee of $200. Basic cable tv included! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Additional pictures in the works with a few online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE have any available units?
20431 SCIOTO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE have?
Some of 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20431 SCIOTO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20431 SCIOTO TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

