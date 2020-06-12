All apartments in Ashburn
20272 GLENROBIN TERRACE
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:07 AM

20272 GLENROBIN TERRACE

20272 Glenrobin Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20272 Glenrobin Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome at Ridges of Ashburn with all the bells and whistles! Spacious living/dining room with huge bay window, trak lighting; kitchen features S/S appliances, granite counters and island, plus built-in desk, recessed lights. Large garden window over sink, and full pantry. Open to roomy breakfast area and doors out to lovely deck. 3 BRs upstairs, including master BR with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and lush bath en suite. Good sized secondary BRs and hall bath. Fully finished basement with huge rec room, full bath. Walks out to patio and fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

