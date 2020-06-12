20272 GLENROBIN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome home! Lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome at Ridges of Ashburn with all the bells and whistles! Spacious living/dining room with huge bay window, trak lighting; kitchen features S/S appliances, granite counters and island, plus built-in desk, recessed lights. Large garden window over sink, and full pantry. Open to roomy breakfast area and doors out to lovely deck. 3 BRs upstairs, including master BR with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and lush bath en suite. Good sized secondary BRs and hall bath. Fully finished basement with huge rec room, full bath. Walks out to patio and fenced yard.