Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wonderful 2 bed/2 bath terrace level condo in the heart of Annandale. Many updates in this large, open home. Fully renovated bathrooms!! Very well cared for and move-in ready!! Washer and dryer in home. Patio overlooks treed common area, very private. Enjoy the community pool and all of the local restaurants and shopping. Make Certified checks payable to Wilkinson PM. $40 application fee per applicant.