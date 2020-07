Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave internet access furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Sharing one bed ( furnished ) Full size bed and Dresser** Washier &dryer in the unit WIFI Internet **Sparkling clean ** Metro Bus stops right front of the Condo unit**Quiet and close to Shops, bank and Groceries ** Minutes to the Major HWY 495 I66, DC and Pentagon** any questions contact to LA Kim **