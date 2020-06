Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath town home in Lafayette Village. Great location with access to commuter routes, public transportation and shopping. Large Living Room and separate Dining Room with Hardwoods. Kitchen with Granite Counters. Three Bedrooms on Upper Level. Master Bedroom with private bathroom .Ceiling Fan. Fourth Bedroom and full Bath in Lower Level. Deck off Lower Level Rec Room w/FP. Fenced Yard. No Smokers. No Pets. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.