All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7806 DASSETT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7806 DASSETT COURT
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

7806 DASSETT COURT

7806 Dassett Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7806 Dassett Court, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious End Unit 3BR/2BA condo. Open and large Living/Dining Rm area, private balcony, washer and dryer, and plenty of storage in the unit and an additional storage space in the basement of building. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES: CONDO FEE, GAS FOR HEATING, WATER HEATER & COOKING. On-site management w/ outdoor pool and tot lot. Commuter's dream: easy access to I-495, Rt. 236, 50, 620, Tysons, Mosaic, Arlington, DC, Pentagon, Reston, Alexandria. 2 unassigned parking spots in front of building entrance, additional parking spots available in back of complex and on the street. NEW in 7/2019: Carpet, Kitchen floor, Dishwasher. Available 8/1. NO Smoking and Pet(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 DASSETT COURT have any available units?
7806 DASSETT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7806 DASSETT COURT have?
Some of 7806 DASSETT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 DASSETT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7806 DASSETT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 DASSETT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7806 DASSETT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7806 DASSETT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7806 DASSETT COURT offers parking.
Does 7806 DASSETT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7806 DASSETT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 DASSETT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7806 DASSETT COURT has a pool.
Does 7806 DASSETT COURT have accessible units?
No, 7806 DASSETT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 DASSETT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 DASSETT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7806 DASSETT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7806 DASSETT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia