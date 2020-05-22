7806 DASSETT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious End Unit 3BR/2BA condo. Open and large Living/Dining Rm area, private balcony, washer and dryer, and plenty of storage in the unit and an additional storage space in the basement of building. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES: CONDO FEE, GAS FOR HEATING, WATER HEATER & COOKING. On-site management w/ outdoor pool and tot lot. Commuter's dream: easy access to I-495, Rt. 236, 50, 620, Tysons, Mosaic, Arlington, DC, Pentagon, Reston, Alexandria. 2 unassigned parking spots in front of building entrance, additional parking spots available in back of complex and on the street. NEW in 7/2019: Carpet, Kitchen floor, Dishwasher. Available 8/1. NO Smoking and Pet(s).