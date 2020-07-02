7801 Royston St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

REMODELED 3bed/2bath SFH in Annandale - Renter's Warehouse presents to you this STUNNING 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in the heart of Annandale! Quiet Neighborhood! Beautifully updated home with luxury finishes! Remodeled kitchen w/ high-end appliances, designer backsplash, granite countertops, and modern flooring! Shiny hardwood floors throughout! TONS of natural light pouring in from the bay windows! Master bedroom w/ private en suite! Fireplace! Laundry Room! Spacious bedrooms. Ample closets/storage! Finished basement w/ Laundry Room. HUGE patio perfect for entertaining! Fenced backyard. Large driveway to fit multiple cars. Short commute to DC! Easy access to 495, 395, 236, Braddock. Plenty of shopping and dining nearby! No pets. Tenants to pay utilities.Trash is $55/mo. Owner pays for lawn mowing! $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text 571.239.0553



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245059)