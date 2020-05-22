All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7800 DASSETT CT #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7800 DASSETT CT #104
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

7800 DASSETT CT #104

7800 Dassett Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7800 Dassett Court, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
THIS ONE WONT LAST* Fresh Paint Through Out*Great Rental In Sought After Heritage Court Condo* Bright Open* Well Maintained* 3Bedrooms* 2Full Baths* Eat-In Kitchen* Stove* Refrigerator* Additional Storage in Basement for an additional Fee* Vacant and ready for our immediate occupancy* Certified Funds Upon Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 have any available units?
7800 DASSETT CT #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 have?
Some of 7800 DASSETT CT #104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 DASSETT CT #104 currently offering any rent specials?
7800 DASSETT CT #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 DASSETT CT #104 pet-friendly?
No, 7800 DASSETT CT #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 offer parking?
Yes, 7800 DASSETT CT #104 offers parking.
Does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 DASSETT CT #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 have a pool?
No, 7800 DASSETT CT #104 does not have a pool.
Does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 have accessible units?
No, 7800 DASSETT CT #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 DASSETT CT #104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7800 DASSETT CT #104 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia