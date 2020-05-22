THIS ONE WONT LAST* Fresh Paint Through Out*Great Rental In Sought After Heritage Court Condo* Bright Open* Well Maintained* 3Bedrooms* 2Full Baths* Eat-In Kitchen* Stove* Refrigerator* Additional Storage in Basement for an additional Fee* Vacant and ready for our immediate occupancy* Certified Funds Upon Approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7800 DASSETT CT #104 have?
Some of 7800 DASSETT CT #104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
