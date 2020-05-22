7726 Heritage Woods Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Available 02/01/20 2 Car Garage Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 188656



Available February 1st, 2020.



Spacious 2200 sqft end unit, 3 levels TOWN House with walk out recreation room to Patio facing woods. It features stainless steel appliances, sweeping Granite countertop by cascading natural light, hard woods floors, 13' ceilings on two levels. The laundry room is located on the upper level for convenience.



It's walking distance to nearby shopping centers and parks and close to Northern Virginia Community College and Fairfax INOVA hospital.



Location Highlights

3 miles to Dunn Lorring Metro Station, 8 miles to Pentagon, 10 miles to Fort Belvoir & 12 miles to Washington DC.



Security: Service by BRINKS



Landscaping/mowing/trash & snow removal provided by Home Owner's Association.



A few standards and criteria for this rental;



Our lease is for 12 months, and we do not offer month-to-month option

We run a complete background checks on applicants.



Please call (202) 446-3601 for more information.

No Pets Allowed



