Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale - Beautiful Bright Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale With Lots Of Natural Sunlight. New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. New Paint & Carpet Throughout. Custom Built In Shelves Private Balcony. Washer/Dryer In The Unit. Trash & Water Included.Convenient To Dining & Shopping. Easy Commute To 495 & 395. Won't Last!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4032893)