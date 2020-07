Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 bath. Spacious and lighted updated condo. Freshly painted with hardwood flooring,New Gas stove , new granite counters and newer kitchen cabinets. Includes water and gas, not electricity.Located in heart of Annandale, steps to bus stops, shopping malls and stores. Just minutes from exit I-495. Unit is located in second floor of building, No pets allows. Maximum 2 applicants. Community features Trail, Exterior Pool, Grill areas, and Gym.