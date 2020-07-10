7131 Jayhawk Street

Amenities
Available July 1, 2020 (or early as June 1, 2020)
-4 beds
-2 full baths (1 attached to master bedroom)
-Bedroom 1: 11 x 12
-Bedroom 2: 10 x 12
-Bedroom 3: 8 x 9
-Bedroom 4: 12 x 15
-Living Room: 12 x 19
-1404 sq ft -$2700 per month (utilities and lawncare not included)
-Discounts for multiyear leases
-Better value than townhouse
-Pets on case by case basis (additional fee and rent increase may apply)
-Free online rent payment -New 4 car driveway
-Street parking
-New back patio
-New front porch
-Two sheds for additional storage
-Fenced in backyard
-Recently installed central AC and heating
-Recently repainted
-Recently installed recessed lighting
-Recently upgraded interior doors and front door
-Walking distance to many things: https://www.walkscore.com/score/7131-jayhawk-st-annandale-va-22003
-Pets allowed on case by case basis (rent increase and pet fee may apply)
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7131-jayhawk-st-annandale-va-22003-usa/c7e8b991-0ef5-46c8-82c6-47706e4d32cf
(RLNE5813197)