7131 Jayhawk Street

Available July 1, 2020 (or early as June 1, 2020)

-4 beds

-2 full baths (1 attached to master bedroom)

-Bedroom 1: 11 x 12

-Bedroom 2: 10 x 12

-Bedroom 3: 8 x 9

-Bedroom 4: 12 x 15

-Living Room: 12 x 19

-1404 sq ft -$2700 per month (utilities and lawncare not included)

-Discounts for multiyear leases

-Better value than townhouse

-Pets on case by case basis (additional fee and rent increase may apply)

-Free online rent payment -New 4 car driveway

-Street parking

-New back patio

-New front porch

-Two sheds for additional storage

-Fenced in backyard

-Recently installed central AC and heating

-Recently repainted

-Recently installed recessed lighting

-Recently upgraded interior doors and front door

-Walking distance to many things: https://www.walkscore.com/score/7131-jayhawk-st-annandale-va-22003

-Pets allowed on case by case basis (rent increase and pet fee may apply)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7131-jayhawk-st-annandale-va-22003-usa/c7e8b991-0ef5-46c8-82c6-47706e4d32cf



