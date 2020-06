Amenities

all utils included parking range oven refrigerator

1BR 1BA Lower Level of SFH for rent. Kitchentte with full range, refrigerator. W/D in unit. Access to yard. Parking available on side of house for tenant use. Easy commute to DC/Pentagon. All utilities included. Please absolutely NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Schedule Online.~ Top Level Occupied by Owner.