Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well appointed one bedroom rental in excellent location near 495/236. This well-lit one bedroom will make sure you appreciate the nature hidden in Annandale. Balcony views of trees and calm surroundings will make this apartment a real escape from busy life. Washer/Dryer in lower level. On the main floor as you enter building, but due to grade, is above another unit, so balcony is elevated. This apartment is move-in ready and is professionally managed.