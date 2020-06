Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking sauna

Ready to Show !!! 5 bedroom 2 bath 4 level split level with carport, has large 1/2 ac flat yard at end of cul-de-sac. Sit on large deck and view woods and stream. Updates include, redone kitchen and baths! newer carpet in basement, newer windows, newer HVAC. Hardwood floors refinished! Sauna in 4th level. Workshop and laundry room. Rec room with wood stove. Louvered blinds in living room with wood FP. Storage shed.