Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY! Townhouse features updated kitchen & bathroom, spacious bedrooms, and more. Easy parking arrangement including garage, two assigned spaces and driveway. Enjoy the Mason Dog Park and Mason Park which boasts many walking trails and an Amphitheater. Community has a POOL for the hot summer ahead. *Convenient near Metro Bus stop, dining, shopping only minutes away.