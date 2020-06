Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher elevator refrigerator

Heart of Annandale, Great Location, Close to 495 and shopping and restaurants and Metro Bus stop; Very spacious two bedroom condo with a great tree view; Fresh paint; New dishwasher, Wood flooring throughout; You will fall in love with a view with spacious balcony and very quite atmosphere. New Elevator. Condo fee includes Water & Gas