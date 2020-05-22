All apartments in Annandale
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4330 GREENBERRY LANE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

4330 GREENBERRY LANE

4330 Greenberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Greenberry Lane, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available immediately. Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse. Freshly painted through out with all new carpeting. Large kitchen with SS appliances and lots of cabinet space. Separate dining room. Bright and open living room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with recently updated hall bathroom. Large master bedroom with recently updated full bathroom. Huge lower level rec room with fireplace and 1/2 bathroom. Laundry room with plenty of storage. Rear Fenced in Yard. Assigned parking spaces. Located inside the beltway. Close to shops, restaurants, 395, Little River Turnpike and Columbia Pike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 GREENBERRY LANE have any available units?
4330 GREENBERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4330 GREENBERRY LANE have?
Some of 4330 GREENBERRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 GREENBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4330 GREENBERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 GREENBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4330 GREENBERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4330 GREENBERRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4330 GREENBERRY LANE offers parking.
Does 4330 GREENBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 GREENBERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 GREENBERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 4330 GREENBERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4330 GREENBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 4330 GREENBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 GREENBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 GREENBERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 GREENBERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4330 GREENBERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

