4330 GREENBERRY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available immediately. Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse. Freshly painted through out with all new carpeting. Large kitchen with SS appliances and lots of cabinet space. Separate dining room. Bright and open living room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with recently updated hall bathroom. Large master bedroom with recently updated full bathroom. Huge lower level rec room with fireplace and 1/2 bathroom. Laundry room with plenty of storage. Rear Fenced in Yard. Assigned parking spaces. Located inside the beltway. Close to shops, restaurants, 395, Little River Turnpike and Columbia Pike.