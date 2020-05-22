4203 CORDELL STREET

Amenities

FRESHLY PAINTED throughout and new carpet in the basement.Spacious Single family home for rent in the heart of Annandale. Close to all major highways and a short drive to the National Landing and Amazon headquarter.House boasts 2600 sq. Ft of living space with 4 huge bedrooms with four full bathrooms. Welcoming open foyer has private dining space on the left and a living area on the right. Main lvl also has a guest room a full bath and a family room from where you could go to nice deck on the exterior rear. Backyard has a good size shed. First floor has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom is huge and has a bathroom with a double vanity.Basement has full of storage space, nice recreational room and a den. Walk up stairs connect the basement to the exterior side of the building.House could accommodate nice size family. Landlord will prefer 1-2 years lease.Hurry won~t last long.