Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 204 Available 02/01/20 All utilities included! Great location! - Property Id: 210481



Spacious 1 bed 1 bath,

New laminate flooring in living room, hardwood floors in the bedroom

New SS gas stove with oven

SS microwave.

The condo is right in the heart of annandale, walking distance away from popular restaurant and bars, and only a few minutes drive to 495 and 395.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210481

Property Id 210481



(RLNE5491298)