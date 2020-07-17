All apartments in West Valley City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

2989 W. Shadow Park Drive

2989 West Shadow Park Drive · (801) 302-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2989 West Shadow Park Drive, West Valley City, UT 84119
North Central Taylorsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 4

$1,495

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This single family home has about 2000 square feet 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Home was built in 1996. New paint and flooring. Many upgrades throughout.Tile in the large kitchen. Huge storage room in full finished basement. Private fenced backyard with shed.Located in a nice HOA community with parks, trials, basketball court, etc. Very nice and quiet neighborhood that is tucked away from busy streets. HOA is $160 per month in addition to rent and covers water,sewer,trash utilities, parks, common areas, etc.To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive have any available units?
2989 W. Shadow Park Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive have?
Some of 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2989 W. Shadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Valley City.
Does 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2989 W. Shadow Park Drive has units with air conditioning.

