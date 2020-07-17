2989 W. Shadow Park Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking

This single family home has about 2000 square feet 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Home was built in 1996. New paint and flooring. Many upgrades throughout.Tile in the large kitchen. Huge storage room in full finished basement. Private fenced backyard with shed.Located in a nice HOA community with parks, trials, basketball court, etc. Very nice and quiet neighborhood that is tucked away from busy streets. HOA is $160 per month in addition to rent and covers water,sewer,trash utilities, parks, common areas, etc.To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.