2361 South 1480 West

Amenities

pet friendly parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Don't miss out on this spacious, affordable two bedroom duplex located in West Valley. This unit has everything! You and your pets will love the private, fenced yard. Our landscapers will take care of the mowing in the front and back yare. You will enjoy convenient, covered parking along with extra storage right by the front door. The unit is spacious, clean and has a convenient floorplan. Come and check it out today. I'd love to help you get started with the leasing process. Text me for an appointment to take a tour. 801-560-8566. My name is Kristen Reier. I am a licensed Realtor for Construction Realty Inc. These photos are of a similar unit. This unit is unfurnished.

Contact us to schedule a showing.