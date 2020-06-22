All apartments in West Valley City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 PM

2361 South 1480 West

2361 1480 West · (801) 316-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2361 1480 West, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss out on this spacious, affordable two bedroom duplex located in West Valley. This unit has everything! You and your pets will love the private, fenced yard. Our landscapers will take care of the mowing in the front and back yare. You will enjoy convenient, covered parking along with extra storage right by the front door. The unit is spacious, clean and has a convenient floorplan. Come and check it out today. I'd love to help you get started with the leasing process. Text me for an appointment to take a tour. 801-560-8566. My name is Kristen Reier. I am a licensed Realtor for Construction Realty Inc. These photos are of a similar unit. This unit is unfurnished.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 South 1480 West have any available units?
2361 South 1480 West has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2361 South 1480 West currently offering any rent specials?
2361 South 1480 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 South 1480 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 South 1480 West is pet friendly.
Does 2361 South 1480 West offer parking?
Yes, 2361 South 1480 West does offer parking.
Does 2361 South 1480 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2361 South 1480 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 South 1480 West have a pool?
No, 2361 South 1480 West does not have a pool.
Does 2361 South 1480 West have accessible units?
No, 2361 South 1480 West does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 South 1480 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2361 South 1480 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2361 South 1480 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2361 South 1480 West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2361 South 1480 West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

