All apartments in West Jordan
Find more places like 4723 Mona Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Jordan, UT
/
4723 Mona Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

4723 Mona Lane

4723 Mona Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Jordan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4723 Mona Lane, West Jordan, UT 84084
Prairie - Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Darling Townhouse for Rent - Don't settle for a basic interior someplace else. Large two-level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to theaters, shopping, and restaurants in Jordan Landing. 1,400 square feet with incredible modern design. This one definitely stands out from the rest. Fenced patio off of the kitchen.
All appliances plus front loading washer and dryer included. One-car garage with space for storage and private entry to home.
Good landlords that are easy to work with. HOA fees included in rent. This gives you access to the pool, clubhouse and exercise room.
There is currently a tenant, so we must have 24 hour notice for any showings.
NO PETS and NO SMOKING!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3124832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 Mona Lane have any available units?
4723 Mona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 4723 Mona Lane have?
Some of 4723 Mona Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 Mona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4723 Mona Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 Mona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4723 Mona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 4723 Mona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4723 Mona Lane does offer parking.
Does 4723 Mona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4723 Mona Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 Mona Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4723 Mona Lane has a pool.
Does 4723 Mona Lane have accessible units?
No, 4723 Mona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 Mona Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4723 Mona Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4723 Mona Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4723 Mona Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr
West Jordan, UT 84081
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr
West Jordan, UT 84084
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT 84088
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave
West Jordan, UT 84081
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky
West Jordan, UT 84088
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way
West Jordan, UT 84081
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way
West Jordan, UT 84088

Similar Pages

West Jordan 1 BedroomsWest Jordan 2 Bedrooms
West Jordan Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Jordan Pet Friendly Places
West Jordan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jordan Oaks
River Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College