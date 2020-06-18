4723 Mona Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool clubhouse

Darling Townhouse for Rent - Don't settle for a basic interior someplace else. Large two-level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to theaters, shopping, and restaurants in Jordan Landing. 1,400 square feet with incredible modern design. This one definitely stands out from the rest. Fenced patio off of the kitchen.

All appliances plus front loading washer and dryer included. One-car garage with space for storage and private entry to home.

Good landlords that are easy to work with. HOA fees included in rent. This gives you access to the pool, clubhouse and exercise room.

There is currently a tenant, so we must have 24 hour notice for any showings.

NO PETS and NO SMOKING!



