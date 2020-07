Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access playground

Welcome to Wilshire Place Apartments; West Jordans most innovative apartment community. Located just minutes from Jordan Landing, you will find shopping, dining, movie theaters, and the newest University of Utah Medical Center.



Wilshire Place is right off the Mountain View Corridor road, minutes from Bangerter Highway, and close to TRAX Jordan line. You will be able to get anywhere in the valley in minutes, yet are nestled along the beautiful Oquirrh Mountains!



Our unique and comfortable floor plans feature spacious closets, wood floors, 9ft ceilings, full size washer/dryers, and private balconies. Our community amenities cannot be beat, and include a 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, splash pad, dog park, picnic pavilion, and 2-playgrounds. Call or stop by to see your new home at Wilshire Place Apartments today!