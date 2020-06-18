Amenities
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr Available 05/01/20 2 Master Bed Suites, 2.5 Bath Condo in West Jordan - Great Condo in West Jordan. Available May 1st.
Main Level - Newly Remodeled. Wood Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer - Not Warrantied. Fully Fenced Private Backyard.
Upper Level - 2 Master Bedroom Suites, 2 Full Baths, Office Space with Built in Cabinets.
Owner Pays HOA Which Includes Basic Internet, Water/Sewer/Trash. 1 Car Garage.
Rent $1500 With Incentive. Security Deposit $1500. Tenant Only Pays Power & Gas. Small Dog (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Allowed with Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee. NO Smokers.
FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.
*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.
M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED
(RLNE5663511)