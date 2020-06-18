All apartments in West Jordan
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1438 W Stone Meadow Dr

1438 Stone Meadow Dr · (801) 837-3732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1438 Stone Meadow Dr, West Jordan, UT 84088
River Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr Available 05/01/20 2 Master Bed Suites, 2.5 Bath Condo in West Jordan - Great Condo in West Jordan. Available May 1st.

Main Level - Newly Remodeled. Wood Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer - Not Warrantied. Fully Fenced Private Backyard.

Upper Level - 2 Master Bedroom Suites, 2 Full Baths, Office Space with Built in Cabinets.

Owner Pays HOA Which Includes Basic Internet, Water/Sewer/Trash. 1 Car Garage.

Rent $1500 With Incentive. Security Deposit $1500. Tenant Only Pays Power & Gas. Small Dog (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Allowed with Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee. NO Smokers.

FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE5663511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr have any available units?
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr have?
Some of 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr does offer parking.
Does 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 W Stone Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
