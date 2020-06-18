Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

1438 W Stone Meadow Dr Available 05/01/20 2 Master Bed Suites, 2.5 Bath Condo in West Jordan - Great Condo in West Jordan. Available May 1st.



Main Level - Newly Remodeled. Wood Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer - Not Warrantied. Fully Fenced Private Backyard.



Upper Level - 2 Master Bedroom Suites, 2 Full Baths, Office Space with Built in Cabinets.



Owner Pays HOA Which Includes Basic Internet, Water/Sewer/Trash. 1 Car Garage.



Rent $1500 With Incentive. Security Deposit $1500. Tenant Only Pays Power & Gas. Small Dog (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Allowed with Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee. NO Smokers.



FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



(RLNE5663511)