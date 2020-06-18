Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features:

Spacious Kitchen

Large Fully Fenced Backyard

Lovely Deck

Quiet Neighborhood



4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,450

Security Deposit $1,450



Parking: 2 Car Garage



Utilities:

Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Gas, Electricity & Garbage



Location: Close to Bangerter Hwy, Shopping & Entertainment



Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Washer/Dryer Hookups, Swamp Cooler, Gas Heat



Smoking Policy: No Smoking

Pet Policy: 1 Pet allowed w/ Owner Approval.

$350 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit

$35 Monthly Pet Rent



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



No Cats Allowed



