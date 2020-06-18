Amenities
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features:
Spacious Kitchen
Large Fully Fenced Backyard
Lovely Deck
Quiet Neighborhood
4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,450
Security Deposit $1,450
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Gas, Electricity & Garbage
Location: Close to Bangerter Hwy, Shopping & Entertainment
Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Washer/Dryer Hookups, Swamp Cooler, Gas Heat
Smoking Policy: No Smoking
Pet Policy: 1 Pet allowed w/ Owner Approval.
$350 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit
$35 Monthly Pet Rent
No Cats Allowed
