All apartments in Taylorsville
Find more places like 3939 W 5820 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taylorsville, UT
/
3939 W 5820 S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3939 W 5820 S

3939 5820 South · (801) 655-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Taylorsville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT 84129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3939 W 5820 S · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features:
Spacious Kitchen
Large Fully Fenced Backyard
Lovely Deck
Quiet Neighborhood

4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,450
Security Deposit $1,450

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Gas, Electricity & Garbage

Location: Close to Bangerter Hwy, Shopping & Entertainment

Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Washer/Dryer Hookups, Swamp Cooler, Gas Heat

Smoking Policy: No Smoking
Pet Policy: 1 Pet allowed w/ Owner Approval.
$350 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit
$35 Monthly Pet Rent

NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1846982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 W 5820 S have any available units?
3939 W 5820 S has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3939 W 5820 S have?
Some of 3939 W 5820 S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 W 5820 S currently offering any rent specials?
3939 W 5820 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 W 5820 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 W 5820 S is pet friendly.
Does 3939 W 5820 S offer parking?
Yes, 3939 W 5820 S does offer parking.
Does 3939 W 5820 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 W 5820 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 W 5820 S have a pool?
No, 3939 W 5820 S does not have a pool.
Does 3939 W 5820 S have accessible units?
No, 3939 W 5820 S does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 W 5820 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 W 5820 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 W 5820 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3939 W 5820 S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3939 W 5820 S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln
Taylorsville, UT 84129

Similar Pages

Taylorsville 1 BedroomsTaylorsville 2 Bedrooms
Taylorsville Apartments with BalconyTaylorsville Apartments with Pool
Taylorsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity