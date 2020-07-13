/
pet friendly apartments
133 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT
60 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
12 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$980
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
1 Unit Available
3058 Don Francisco Drive
3058 Don Francisco Drive, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
Rent $2,200.00, Base Deposit $2,350.00, (refundable $2,200.00). Deposit to hold $650 ($500 applies toward base deposit). Available 7/15/2020.
1 Unit Available
5659 S 3370 W
5659 3370 West, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1622 sqft
5659 S 3370 W Available 05/07/20 3 Bed 2 Bath in Salt Lake - Great Single Family Home in Salt Lake. Newly Remodeled. Newer Carpet, Paint & Counter Tops. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Main Level: Spacious Living Room. Open Kitchen with New Counters.
1 Unit Available
Taylorsville South
5090 S. 3200 W.
5090 3200 West, Taylorsville, UT
7 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Taylorsville - This is a 7 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. There are 3 bedrooms 2 baths on main level. 4 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. Carpeted home with tile in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Taylorsville Central
1992 Rocky Road
1992 Rocky Road, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1678 sqft
Rent $1850, Base Deposit $2000. Deposit to hold $650($500 would apply toward base deposit) Available 07/11/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Taylorsville
5 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Murray North
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
19 Units Available
Murray North
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
27 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$973
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
29 Units Available
North Central Taylorsville
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
5 Units Available
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
35 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
26 Units Available
Westbrook
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,031
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
24 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
23 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
19 Units Available
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
9 Units Available
Millcreek
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1031 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
