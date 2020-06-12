/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
205 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Taylorsville East
8 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
$
23 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Taylorsville North
1 Unit Available
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Taylorsville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Granger South
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Granger East
17 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Millcreek
9 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Murray North
16 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Murray North
18 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 5 at 06:07pm
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3683 S. 2200 W #73
3683 2200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Two Bedroom in West Valley-$975 /mo - Available June 1st- 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in West Valley. Close to shopping, restaurants and 7 minutes from freeway.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3681 S 2200 W #61
3681 2200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Updated Two bedroom Apartment, West Valley City; 850 sq ft; $1100/month; Only Pay Electric Bill - Spacious, updated 2 bedroom apartment with new flooring.Apartment has lots of storage space and very bright.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granger
1 Unit Available
3732 S 3200 W
3732 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom West Valley Home - Big Yard! - Highlight Features: - Large Front & Backyard - Two Tone Paint - Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash - Washer & Dryer Included - Recenly Renovated - Centrally Located - Granite Counter-Tops 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom -
Results within 5 miles of Taylorsville
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
North Union Fort
54 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Central Hunter
22 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1027 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Similar Pages
Taylorsville 1 BedroomsTaylorsville 2 BedroomsTaylorsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTaylorsville 3 BedroomsTaylorsville Accessible ApartmentsTaylorsville Apartments with Balcony
Taylorsville Apartments with GarageTaylorsville Apartments with GymTaylorsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTaylorsville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTaylorsville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT