3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
4 Units Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Valley Park
1 Unit Available
2289 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2289 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced yard. All new Paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Deck. This top floor unit is located in a quiet and convenient location in a great part of town.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5659 S 3370 W
5659 3370 West, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1622 sqft
5659 S 3370 W Available 05/07/20 3 Bed 2 Bath in Salt Lake - Great Single Family Home in Salt Lake. Newly Remodeled. Newer Carpet, Paint & Counter Tops. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Main Level: Spacious Living Room. Open Kitchen with New Counters.
Results within 1 mile of Taylorsville
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
4692 W Thorndale Way
4692 Thorndale Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1487 sqft
Spacious 3 BR Townhome Available Now! - Beautiful inside! Large end-unit townhome has open-floorplan on main level with direct access to outdoor patio. 3bed 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plenty of space. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in-closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westbrook
1 Unit Available
3992 W. Heidelberg Ln.
3992 Heidelberg Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2818 sqft
Single Family Home! Like New! - Bright and Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home! Gorgeous vaulted ceilings in living room, Brand new carpet/paint throughout plus refinished hardwood floors! Bedrooms all on main level so no stairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Brand New 3 bedroom townhome in West Valley! - Newly built townhouse with beautiful granite counter tops, upgrades, laminate floors, carpet, FRESH paint and beautiful cabinetry with a large master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
4321 W 5655 S
4321 5655 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1170 sqft
4321 W 5655 S Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Kearns - This won't last long so inquire now! Fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East River
1 Unit Available
1158 W 7055 S
1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Granger
1 Unit Available
3815 3200 West
3815 3200 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room that could be used for an office! New bathroom, paint, and carpet! Laundry room with hookups, plenty of storage options. Giant backyard that's great for entertaining, partial fenced.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
6937 Florentine Way
6937 Florentine Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
(Currently occupied! Call for showings!!) If you are looking for a great 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Murray North
1 Unit Available
5560 S Capri Dr
5560 Capri Drive, Murray, UT
Newly remodeled 4 bed - 1.75 bath Home for Rent in Murray .
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
North Central Taylorsville
1 Unit Available
3096 W Roxborough Park Street
3096 Roxborough Park Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This amazing multi-level home features a great kitchen fully equipped with matching appliances, an awesome back patio and porch, and an indoor sauna! There are windows all throughout the home to let in plenty of natural light especially in the two
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
4470 W 4865 S
4470 4865 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1220 sqft
4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply* Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Taylorsville
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Glendale
24 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
