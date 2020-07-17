Nice and maintained Taylorsville 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. RV parking. Hot tub on back patio. Large shed in back for more storage. Huge storage room in basement. Central Air. Vaulted Ceilings. Automatic sprinkler system. Mature trees. Truly a great place to call home. Located in a quiet single family home neighborhood.To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or call us at 801-302-3300 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have any available units?
3662 W. Christyann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylorsville, UT.
What amenities does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have?
Some of 3662 W. Christyann Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 W. Christyann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3662 W. Christyann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.