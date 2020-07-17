All apartments in Taylorsville
Find more places like 3662 W. Christyann Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taylorsville, UT
/
3662 W. Christyann Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

3662 W. Christyann Drive

3662 Christyann Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Taylorsville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3662 Christyann Drive, Taylorsville, UT 84129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Nice and maintained Taylorsville 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. RV parking. Hot tub on back patio. Large shed in back for more storage. Huge storage room in basement. Central Air. Vaulted Ceilings. Automatic sprinkler system. Mature trees. Truly a great place to call home. Located in a quiet single family home neighborhood.To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or call us at 801-302-3300 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have any available units?
3662 W. Christyann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylorsville, UT.
What amenities does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have?
Some of 3662 W. Christyann Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 W. Christyann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3662 W. Christyann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 W. Christyann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3662 W. Christyann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylorsville.
Does 3662 W. Christyann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3662 W. Christyann Drive offers parking.
Does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3662 W. Christyann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have a pool?
No, 3662 W. Christyann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have accessible units?
No, 3662 W. Christyann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3662 W. Christyann Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 W. Christyann Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3662 W. Christyann Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln
Taylorsville, UT 84129

Similar Pages

Taylorsville 1 BedroomsTaylorsville 2 Bedrooms
Taylorsville Apartments with GymsTaylorsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Taylorsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylorsville East

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College