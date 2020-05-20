Glenbrooke Apts #

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of. This particular unit is on the top floor, completely remodeled with brand new beautiful quartz countertop, cabinets, flooring and tile throughout apt, paint, brand new disposal and dishwasher. Comes with laundry inside the unit, central AC, and Covered Parking. Property has on-site maintenance and security cameras as well. 4984109. Last update was on 2020-06-20



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834268)