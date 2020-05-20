All apartments in South Salt Lake
459 2700 South · (435) 764-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $945 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of. This particular unit is on the top floor, completely remodeled with brand new beautiful quartz countertop, cabinets, flooring and tile throughout apt, paint, brand new disposal and dishwasher. Comes with laundry inside the unit, central AC, and Covered Parking. Property has on-site maintenance and security cameras as well. 4984109. Last update was on 2020-06-20

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glenbrooke Apts # have any available units?
Glenbrooke Apts # has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Glenbrooke Apts # have?
Some of Glenbrooke Apts #'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glenbrooke Apts # currently offering any rent specials?
Glenbrooke Apts # isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glenbrooke Apts # pet-friendly?
No, Glenbrooke Apts # is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Salt Lake.
Does Glenbrooke Apts # offer parking?
Yes, Glenbrooke Apts # does offer parking.
Does Glenbrooke Apts # have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glenbrooke Apts # offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glenbrooke Apts # have a pool?
No, Glenbrooke Apts # does not have a pool.
Does Glenbrooke Apts # have accessible units?
No, Glenbrooke Apts # does not have accessible units.
Does Glenbrooke Apts # have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glenbrooke Apts # has units with dishwashers.
Does Glenbrooke Apts # have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glenbrooke Apts # has units with air conditioning.
