South Salt Lake, UT
2964 South 200 East
Last updated May 9 2020 at 12:57 AM

2964 South 200 East

2964 200 East · (801) 316-8881
Location

2964 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rennovated apartment available now! This apartment has it all! Beautiful balcony, washer/dryer hookups and beautiful, brand new laminate flooring. This apartment is one of a kind and the only apartment with these amenities on our property! This is an apartment you have to see to believe. To tour our community, call or text 801-746-9648. To accommodate more people, our office hours are Monday- Friday 9AM – 8PM and Saturdays 10AM – 5PM. Come take a look and see what we already know-that you are going to love it here!

To view our rental criteria and to apply online, please visit constructionrealty.net. Pictures are of a similar unit; actual unit is unfurnished. Limited availability, not all units. Resident pays all utilities. Prices and specials are subject to change without notice. Managed by Construction Realty.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2964 South 200 East have any available units?
2964 South 200 East has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2964 South 200 East currently offering any rent specials?
2964 South 200 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2964 South 200 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2964 South 200 East is pet friendly.
Does 2964 South 200 East offer parking?
No, 2964 South 200 East does not offer parking.
Does 2964 South 200 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2964 South 200 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2964 South 200 East have a pool?
No, 2964 South 200 East does not have a pool.
Does 2964 South 200 East have accessible units?
No, 2964 South 200 East does not have accessible units.
Does 2964 South 200 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2964 South 200 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2964 South 200 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2964 South 200 East does not have units with air conditioning.
