2964 South 200 East

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rennovated apartment available now! This apartment has it all! Beautiful balcony, washer/dryer hookups and beautiful, brand new laminate flooring. This apartment is one of a kind and the only apartment with these amenities on our property! This is an apartment you have to see to believe. To tour our community, call or text 801-746-9648. To accommodate more people, our office hours are Monday- Friday 9AM – 8PM and Saturdays 10AM – 5PM. Come take a look and see what we already know-that you are going to love it here!



To view our rental criteria and to apply online, please visit constructionrealty.net. Pictures are of a similar unit; actual unit is unfurnished. Limited availability, not all units. Resident pays all utilities. Prices and specials are subject to change without notice. Managed by Construction Realty.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.