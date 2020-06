Amenities

1 Bedroom Salt Lake Condo Now Available - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has been recently updated. It is located on the lower level of a two-story condo building. It has been recently painted,and features wood flooring, white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The kitchen opens to the nicely-sized Living Room. The bedroom is over-sized and features a contemporary ceiling fan. Full-sized washer and dryer units are located in the condo. There is one assigned covered parking space. The condo is centrally located with downtown Salt Lake City just minutes away. .Small pets are allowed with a non-refundable security deposit and a monthly fee. For more information or a showing email wpm@wasatchpm.com or call 801-980-1186.



