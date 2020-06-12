All apartments in South Jordan
4743 Zig Zag Rd

4743 Zig Zag Road · (801) 210-9961
Location

4743 Zig Zag Road, South Jordan, UT 84009
Daybreak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 9

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
online portal
tennis court
This awesome and cozy townhome features hardwood flooring throughout and granite counter tops in kitchen, with stainless steal appliances. This property offers 4 spacious rooms, 3.5 baths and a vast walk in closet. Home is an HOA community which includes access to the playground, fitness center, pool and much more! Call us now to make this your new home!

THE BASICS:
- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/sL-V51BxE7A
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 7/09/2020
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- No Pets Allowed
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Playground, Microwave (built-in), Newly Remodeled, Internet Included, Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room, Water Softener, Granite Countertops, Family Room, Tile Floor, W/D in Unit, Some Utilities Included, Garage (2car), Garage Opener, Views, HOA Community, Disposal, Walk-In Closet, Dishwasher, Lake, Fitness Center, New Flooring, New Paint, Office/Den, Cable Ready, Tennis Court, Pool, Refrigerator, Basement (Finished), Forced Air Heating, Central Air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 Zig Zag Rd have any available units?
4743 Zig Zag Rd has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4743 Zig Zag Rd have?
Some of 4743 Zig Zag Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 Zig Zag Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4743 Zig Zag Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 Zig Zag Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4743 Zig Zag Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Jordan.
Does 4743 Zig Zag Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4743 Zig Zag Rd does offer parking.
Does 4743 Zig Zag Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 Zig Zag Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 Zig Zag Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4743 Zig Zag Rd has a pool.
Does 4743 Zig Zag Rd have accessible units?
No, 4743 Zig Zag Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 Zig Zag Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4743 Zig Zag Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4743 Zig Zag Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4743 Zig Zag Rd has units with air conditioning.
